6.0-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Manila, July 1 An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Cagayan province in northern Philippines on Friday, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 2.40 a.m., hit at a depth of 27 km, about 27 km southeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan town, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tremor was also felt in nearby provinces, including Apayao and Ilocos Sur on the main Luzon island.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but cannot cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

