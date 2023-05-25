6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesia, no potential for tsunami
By IANS | Published: May 25, 2023 04:51 AM 2023-05-25T04:51:02+5:30 2023-05-25T06:00:16+5:30
Jakarta, May 25 A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku, but did not trigger a tsunami, ...
Jakarta, May 25 A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The weather agency reported the earthquake happened at 22:49 p.m. Jakarta time (1549 GMT) with its epicentre being at 203 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district and a depth of 221 km under the seabed, the agency added on Wednesday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app