6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania.
The earthquake occurred at 21:24:48 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, at a depth of 38.2 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 6.111°S and 149.793°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
