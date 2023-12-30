6.3 magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta, Dec 30 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted off Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Saturday without causing giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency had earlier released the undersea-earthquake magnitude of 6.5 before revising it, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake occurred at 12:19 p.m. Jakarta time (0519 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 372 km southwest of Calang city, the capital of Aceh Jaya regency and a depth of 12 km, it reported.

The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes for its position on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."

