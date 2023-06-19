6.3 magnitude quake hits off coast of Central Mexico
By ANI | Published: June 19, 2023 03:11 AM 2023-06-19T03:11:31+5:30 2023-06-19T03:15:04+5:30
Mexico City [Mexico], June 19 : An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit off the coast of Central ...
Mexico City [Mexico], June 19 : An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit off the coast of Central Mexico, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 02:00:20 IST, Lat: 22.87 & Long: -108.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off Coast of Central, Mexico," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app