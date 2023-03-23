6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina's San Antonio de los Cobres

San Antonio de los Cobres [Argentina], March 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck 84 km north-north west of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

San Antonio de los Cobres is a small town in northwestern Argentina.

The earthquake occurred at 21:30:31 (UTC+05:30) and hit San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina on Wednesday, at a depth of 210 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 23.480°S 66.511°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor