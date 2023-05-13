7 dead, 14 injured as bus overturns in Afghanistan

By IANS | Published: May 13, 2023 02:30 PM 2023-05-13T14:30:09+5:30 2023-05-13T14:45:16+5:30

Kabul, May 13 At least seven commuters were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, head of the provincial department of information and culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said Saturday.

The accident occurred in Kezer village of Khash district on Friday evening when a bus overturned due to technical problems, killing seven people, including women and children, on the spot and injuring 14 others, some in critical condition, Ahmadi said, Xinhua news agency reported.

