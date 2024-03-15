7 dead in China coal mine accident

Taiyuan, March 15 Seven miners trapped in an accident in an underground warehouse of a coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province were confirmed dead, local authorities said on Friday.

The last body was retrieved at 6:23 a.m. Friday, marking the end of the rescue at the coal mine of the Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Zhongyang County, Xinhua news agency reported citing the county government.

The coal pile in the warehouse collapsed at 10:45 p.m. on Monday when miners were repairing a malfunctioned coal feeder, burying seven people, said Gao Naichun, head of the mine.

The collapsed coal broke the water pipes under the warehouse and led to water outbursts, which hampered the rescue efforts, said Gao.

Further investigation is underway.

