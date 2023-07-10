7 die in clashes between two tribes in Pakistan's Kurram

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 : A total of seven people have died in clashes between two tribes over a piece of land. The clashes occurred in different areas of Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The clashes have been continuing for the last three days, also causing injuries to 38 people. The clashes started three days ago in Boshehra Dandar locality of Parachinar, the district headquarters, which spread to other areas, including Khar Kallay, Balishkhel and Pewar Teri Mengal over a piece of Shamilat (common land).

In the first two days of clashes, five people were killed. On Sunday, one person was killed in the Teri Mengal area and three others were injured in the Pewar area.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and two others were injured in clashes in Balishkhel and Khar Kallay areas, as per Dawn.

The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, and Sadda Hospital, where the condition of three of the injured was stated to be critical.

Kurram deputy commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and district police officer Mohammad Imran said that efforts were underway by the district administration and the security forces in collaboration with the tribal chiefs to secure a ceasefire between the warring tribes, according to Dawn.

