7.0 magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta, April 14 An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 96 km north of Tuban, Indonesia at on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake that hit the region at 09:55:45 GMT, was initially determined to be at 6.0255 degrees south latitude and 112.0332 degrees east longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.

