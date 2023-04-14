7.0 magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Jakarta, April 14 An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 96 km north of Tuban, Indonesia at on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the quake that hit the region at 09:55:45 GMT, was initially determined to be at 6.0255 degrees south latitude and 112.0332 degrees east longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.
