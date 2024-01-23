7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts China's Xinjiang, tremors felt in parts of India

Xinjiang [China], January 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit China's southern Xinjiang late Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was found at 80 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," NCS posted on X.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region including other parts of India.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, this earthquake comes a month after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in China's Gansu and neighbouring Qinghai provinces killed at least 131 people.

The Global Times reported, quoting Gansu officials, that more than 87,000 people were evacuated and moved to safe places, nearly 15000 houses collapsed and 207000 more were damaged after the quake, affecting 145,736 people.

