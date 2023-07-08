74 people trapped in one of world’s highest cable car systems in Ecuador rescued

Quito, July 8 At least 74 people trapped in one of the world’s highest cable car systems in Ecuador's capital Quito were rescued after almost 10 hours, government officials said in a statement.

According to the statement issued by the Quito municipality on Friday, firefighters were alerted at around 4 p.m. on Thursday evening of a technical failure that affected the Quito Cable Car, with at least 70 people trapped, CNN reported.

