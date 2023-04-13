75th anniversary of India-Italy ties an "extraordinary demonstration" of relations: Italian Senator

Rome [Italy], April 13 : The 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations has been an extraordinary demonstration of now a relationship between two important countries, an important country in Europe and a very important country in the Indo-Pacific in Asia, said Giulio Terzi Di Sant' Agata, Senator of Italy, here on Thursday.

Giulio Terzi Di Sant' Agata, who is also President of the Indo-Italian Parliamentary Friendship Group told , "Little more can be shown as evidence of this great friendship and success as the visit of the Indian Minister of Commerce and Technology, Piyush Goyal."

Notably, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently on an official visit to France and Italy during which a delegation of top Indian CEOs accompes him.

The Italian Senator added, "It is a moment where the large crowd tonight of top entrepreneur leaders in the economic environment, but also political leaders, members of Parliament, of the Senate of the Chamber of Deputies are tonight here to listen and to meet the minister."

Recalling the Indian PM and his Italian counterpart's recent meeting, Giulio Terzi Di Sant' Agata said, "It is a major step to advance that very strategic partnership which was the major outcome of the meeting a few weeks ago in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. That was a marking moment of our relationship."

"A strategic partnership which is going to be announced by the presence of your minister tonight and the work that is actively carrying on to reinforce the political liaison, the political relations 360 degrees around in the economic, scientific, political, cultural environment," he added.

Speaking on India as the fastest and largest growing economy, he said, "India represents today probably one of the most, but we say one of the most is to be not unfair visa vis other major countries. But it is for sure one of the very first market and opportunity for Italian compes, Italian investors and Italian entrepreneurs who want to get into a common partnership with Indian realities. Our exchange import export in just one year grew by almost 50 per cent, 10 billion EUR the year before and last year 15 billion EUR."

When seeking his comments on investment in India, the Senator of Italy said that the pace of Indian growth of Indian GDP is astonishing. "It is a growth which is in line with a low inflation, that is to say comparing with a very high inflation in other parts of the world. There is a trend towards 5-6 per cent as inflationary input and that shows that growth in India is a model in this sense, the growth can achieve even with sustainable inflationary trends. And that is I think another element that should interest Italian entrepreneurs," Giulio Terzi Di Sant' Agata added.

Notably, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal arrived in Rome Wednesday for his two-day visit to Italy.

