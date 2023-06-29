77 arrested in France amid violent protests over police killing teen

Paris, June 29 At least 77 people were arrested in France amid violent protests that erupted across the country over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by the police at a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to local French media, unrest continued for a second night on Wednesday to protest the killing of Nahel M, who was was shot at point-blank range on Tuesday as he refused a traffic stop and drove away, the BBC reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters setting cars ablaze and ransacking shops

In Nanterre, the suburb from where Nahel came from, the police were forced to partially withdraw, French newspaper Le Monde reported.In Paris, the demonstrators targeted police stations with fireworks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor