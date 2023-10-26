8 Navy veterans languishing in Qatar jail get death sentence for alleged spying

A court in Qatar has handed down the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been detained in the country for over a year. The Indian government expressed shock over the sentencing and vowed to explore all available legal options to secure the release of its citizens.We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The eight men, including decorated officers who have commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar’s armed forces. Their bail pleas were rejected numerous times and their detention was extended by Qatari authorities. Those charged are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.The eight former Indian Navy personnel have been charged with spying for Israel with Qatari authorities.