86% Indian employees feel a strong sense of belonging in current workplace: ISS

Mumbai, July 7 A whopping 86 per cent of Indian employees feel a strong sense of belonging in their current workplace, according to a report on Friday.

The report from ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, is based on a global survey that sheds light on the state of the Indian workforce in terms of their sense of belonging and engagement.

The survey reveals intriguing data that positions India at the forefront of employee satisfaction in various aspects, but also highlights areas that require improvement.

According to the survey, Indian employees surpass the global average of sense of belonging, and sets India apart as a country where employees feel deeply connected to their organisations. Comparatively, the survey indicates that only 60 per cent of employees in Switzerland reported a similar sense of belonging.

The report also highlighted that 91 per cent of the Indian employees most value the opportunities to develop skills and progress in their career while 41 per cent of Indians prioritise the friendships they have made in the workplace as a very important reason for choosing to work there.

"These survey findings provide valuable insights into the state of the Indian workforce. While it is encouraging to see a strong sense of belonging among employees, it is crucial for employers to prioritise initiatives that improve employee engagement and well-being," said Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager of ISS India, in a statement.

Among the factors contributing to this strong sense of belonging, the survey highlights the significance of shared values within the organisation.

A remarkable 30 per cent of Indian respondents cited alignment with the values of their workplace as a crucial factor in fostering a sense of belonging.

In contrast, countries such as Denmark and Germany registered lower percentages of 16 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, emphasising the importance of shared values in cultivating a positive work culture.

However, the survey also reveals significant challenges faced by Indian employees in the workplace. Only 21 per cent of Indian employees reported feeling wanted in their workplaces, showcasing a disparity compared to countries like Denmark, where 39 per cent of employees express a sense of being wanted.

This underscores the need for Indian organisations to prioritise employee engagement initiatives and create inclusive work environments that genuinely value and appreciate their workforce.

Furthermore, the survey highlights that Indian workers have frequently experienced negative emotions towards their workplaces, leading to adverse consequences. A significant 31 per cent reported worse mental health, including anxiety or depression, while 28 per cent attempted to change jobs due to negative emotions at the workplace.

These findings indicate the urgent need for employers to focus on initiatives that improve employee well-being and foster a supportive work environment.

"Improving the sense of belonging at workplaces requires a concerted effort from employers. By prioritising open communication, embracing diversity, supporting people development, and cultivating a positive work environment, employers can create workplaces where every individual feels valued, included, and a true sense of belonging," Aksh said.

The survey serves as a call to action for employers to create an inclusive and supportive environment where employees feel wanted, valued, and able to express their opinions freely. By prioritising these aspects, organisations can enhance employee well-being, drive productivity, and foster a stronger sense of belonging in the workplace.

The global survey 'Belonging in the Workplace' was conducted by Opinium on behalf of ISS. It is based on a public opinion survey of 1000 Indian respondents representing a cross-section of society who work in various industries below management level in larger organisations with more than 250 employees.

