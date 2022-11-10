9 Indians among 10 killed in Male Lodge Blaze

Nine Indian workers among 10 people have been killed and several others injured when a fire swept through the cramped lodgings of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male, the fire service said.

The capital of the archipelago best known as an upmarket holiday destination is one of the world’s most densely populated cities.

A security official said the dead included nine Indians and a Bangladesh national, according to a report by the AFP news agency. We have found 10 bodies, a fire service official said, adding that it took them about four hours to put out the fire.

In a tweet, Maldives’ President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said an investigation into the “dangerous fire incident” has been ordered.