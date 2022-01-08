90 per cent of Afghanistan's health centres to close down by 2022 end: Report

Nearly 90 per cent of health centers of Afghanistan may close down by the end of 2022 due to the current economic situation, said a fresh report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Millions of Afghan people will be left without health services facilities and millions more may lose lives if the current economic and political situation continues, reported Khaama Press citing the IRC report.

Warning of bleak future to the people of Afghanistan, the report estimated that up to 97 percent of the country's people may face starvation by the end of 2022. The IRC report also stated that the country's current economic situation may lead to the closure of nearly 90 per cent of the health centers in Afghanistan.

With regard to the worsening situation, the IRC has called on the international community to come forward and assist Afghanistan's health sector by providing aids.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) recently said that currently, Afghanistan is witnessing severe poverty due to the workers being laid off and the country facing difficult economic situations.

The WFP also said that the organization needs up to USD 2.6 billion to feed some 23 million Afghan people now on the brink of starvation.

( With inputs from ANI )

