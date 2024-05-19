"A crucial thing he's getting right is good governance": UK-based think tank's founder lauds PM Modi's leadership

London [UK], May 19 : At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running for re-election, Global Britain Centre founding chairman Amandeep Bhogal has come out in strong support of the Indian leader, and said that he has not only reduced corruption during his tenure but the crucial thing that he's getting right is good governance.

While speaking to ANI, Bhogal lauded PM Modi's leadership and said, "He's reduced corruption and the crucial thing that he's getting right is good governance. And that's something I want to take back to global Britain."

He said that "this is how New India is getting it right and this is how we can learn from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and good governance delivery, he's getting it through to the last mile", adding that it is what Britain should learn from him.

Notably, Global Britain Centre is a think tank Bhogal set up with Boris Johnson a couple of years ago to drive the conversation of where Global Britain goes next after Brexit.

Appreciating the manifesto unfolded by PM Modi on April 14, Bhogal said that it is "great" and provides for inclusive development for every Indian, irrespective of background.

He noted that it is a very inclusive agenda that is put out by the Prime Minister.

BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country, a legislation already passed in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. It has also promised to implement One Nation One Election based on the suggestion of committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The party has vowed to further solidify India's position as the 'Voice of the Global South'. It has also promised working to seek permanent membership for India at the UN Security Council and hosting the 2036 Olympics.

BJP has said that India will become world's third largest economy in Modi government's third term. The party has also promised the continuance of free ration scheme for the next five years.

"Well, I think it's quite simple really. Whether you look at Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, every single flagship policy is designed to do three things: Deliver on Prime Minister Modi's great manifesto. Two, to have inclusive development for every Indian, irrespective of background...Prime Minister Modi is not talking about just the minority policies. He's also saying, look, there are 218 other policies, but they're also for minorities. So it's a very inclusive development agenda," Bhogal told ANI.

"...And as we look towards the Indo-Pacific in our tilt, India should be at the centre of our foreign policy and engagement. As my friend Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary of the UK said India will be the UK's most important friend and partner over the next three decades, even more than the United States," he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. PM Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi constituency and hoping to win with a record margin.

