"A wise choice": Trump says Venezuela to purchase only American-made products

Washington DC [US], January 8 : In a major announcement, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that Venezuela would now purchase only American-made products with the money they receive from the new oil deal.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said

"I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela's Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner - A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", he said on Truth Social.

The statement by Trump comes days after the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to capture the country's now former President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores on Saturday.

Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and are currently facing trial.

Following their capture, Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President of Venezuela under Maduro, officially assumed the role of the country's acting president, according to CNN.

Earlier on Wednesday during a White House press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump Administration is in "close correspondence" with Venezuela's interim leaders and stressed that their decisions continue to be shaped by American engagement and influence.

"The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States," Leavitt said.

Earlier, Trump had also stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and noted that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

