Abducted Arunachal boy tortured with electric shocks, says India; takes up the matter with China

India has taken up the matter of torture committed by the People's Liberation Army on the Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron who was abducted by PLA and was released after over a week.

Miram Taron claims that he was beaten up and given electric shocks. Miram's father Opang Taron told a news channel that his son was mentally exhausted as the whole incident scared him.

The seventeen-year-old-youth, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang District, went missing on January 18. Chinese PLA handed the boy to the Indian Army at Wacha Damai on January 27.

"We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side. As regards other details, these issues are handled under military channels," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing in response to queries concerning the youth from the border state.

India has also reacted to Chinese media reports which state that one of the officers involved in Galwan clash is a torchbearer of the Winter Olympics.

India believes that Beijing has politicized Galwan clashes and has decided that its charge d'affaires in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics beginning on Thursday.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. I wish to inform you that our charge d'affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics," Bagchi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

