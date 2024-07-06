Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates South African counterpart, discusses bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.

During a phone call today, the two ministers discussed the friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his wishes to Ronald Lamola for success in his work duties, stressing his aspiration to work with him to develop the prospects for bilateral cooperation in support of the two countries' development plans and their aspirations to achieve sustainable economic prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

