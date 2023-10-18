Abdullah bin Zayed, Portuguese FM discuss ways to reduce escalation in region, deliver humanitarian aid to civilians

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Portugal counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho discussed, over the phone, ways to calm the situation in the region and enhance the humanitarian response to civilians affected by the repercussions of the current crisis.

The two ministers reviewed coordinated regional and international efforts to support calmness and protect civilian lives.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of working diligently to protect civilians and provide safe corridors for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to them. He stressed the need to boost regional and international efforts to end extremism, tension and violence that affect the security and stability of the region. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor