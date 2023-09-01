Abhishek Banerjee is wounded and battered in his 'Stolen' 1st look

Mumbai, Sept 1 The first look of actor Abhishek Banerjee from his upcoming film ‘Stolen’ has been unveiled and it shows the actor wounded and battered with a swollen eye and scars on his face.

The film had its special premiere at the Venice Film Festival alongside impressive international features notably David Fincher's ‘The Killer’, Bradley Cooper's ‘Maestro’ and Sofia Coppola's true-story movie ‘Priscilla’ recently.

Abhishek Banerjee said: “‘Stolen’ is such an extraordinary film and it has been incredible working on it. It feels so special and I’ve immense gratitude to have received so much love for our film during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The standing ovation that our film received was an unforgettable moment and has been the biggest reward as an actor.”

He further mentioned: “Here we are unveiling the first look image to thank our audiences for all the love they are sending in for the film and each one of us. It’s been one of my most challenging yet fulfilling roles as an actor. Even though it was emotionally and physically challenging, I cherish every bit of this experience and nothing truly could have made it more special.”

The film received a five-minute-long standing ovation after the screening. ‘Stolen’ narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions.

Talking about the film, Director Karan Tejpal and Producer Gaurav Dhingra jointly said: “This is an extremely special film for us. We have had some extraordinary talents coming together to make this film what it is today. It feels great to see the response ‘Stolen’ has received from the audiences here at The Venice Film Festival. Here’s our first look image from the film and we can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions to it. It’s an honour for us to have our film showcased along with some notable international works at the Venice Film Festival this year and receive a standing ovation. Our hearts are full.”

‘Stolen’ also stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles. And will soon make its way to India for its release.

