Abhishek on 2 decades of 'LOC: Kargil': Can't believe it's been 20 years

Mumbai, Dec 12 Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in ‘Ghoomer’, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his war film ‘LOC: Kargil’.

The film paid a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil war.

On the film’s 20th anniversary, Abhishek, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in LOC: Kargil, took to X (formerly Twitter), and talked about the memories he made while shooting.

Sharing the pictures from the film, he wrote, “Time flies! Cannot believe it’s been 20 yrs since the release of L.O.C. Such great memories making the film with so many friends. But an even greater honour to be able to tell the stories of our true heroes in the Indian armed forces (sic).”

The actor thanked director J.P. Datta for giving him the opportunity.

Abhishek added, “Thank you JP sahab for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to be a part in the film. #20YearsOfLOCKargil.”

The film featured one of the biggest star casts ever assembled in Bollywood, with several top stars of the era making an appearance.

Abhishek’s portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra was the first time this heroic tale was brought to the big screen, a role that was later essayed by Sidharth Malhotra in the streaming film ‘Shershaah’.

