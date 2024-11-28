Abu Dhabi Business Week announces stellar lineup of global business leaders, innovators, prominent public figures

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) announced today a stellar lineup of global business leaders, innovators, and prominent public figures for its first edition commencing December 4.

Abu Dhabi Business Week is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

From December 4 to 6, over 150 speakers across multiple sectors and industries will share their entrepreneurial journeys, life experiences and lessons learnt to the event's 8,000 attendees, across ten dedicated events. Under the theme 'Deliver Value. Create Impact' Abu Dhabi Business Week will have innovation and entrepreneurship at its heart, offering businesspeople, innovators, and small businesses valuable insights on business growth from global leaders in different fields.

Luminaries announced include Marc Randolph the Founder and Former CEO of Netflix, Retail Icon Jo Malone, Former Google and Facebook Leaders Randi Zuckerberg and Mo Gawdat, as well as Formula One legend David Coulthard and Soccer Legend Clarence Seedorf.

Other sessions featured include Magnus Olsson and Elie Habib, discussing their journey of building a billion-dollar businesses in Careem, and Anghami, and offering valuable insights into entrepreneurship, innovation, and scaling a successful venture. Christine Tsai, Founder and CEO of the World's largest early-stage investor, Silicon Valley's 500 Global will jet in to share her experiences in steering the growth of thousands of startups. Reflecting Abu Dhabi's "Falcon Economy" soaring to unprecedented heights, Sara Sabry, the first female Arab astronaut to go to space, will hold a conversation titled "How to Achieve the Impossible Dream".

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, the Second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said, "This week promises to deliver extensive insights from some of the world's biggest business leaders and influential figures that will help drive forward businesses across the Emirate. The event truly reflects Abu Dhabi's outstanding economic journey and immense growth opportunities."

He added, "One of ADBW's foundational pillars is to provide an opportunity for small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and network. This perfectly aligns with the Emirate's steadfast commitment to creating the best conditions to accelerate grow and foster an investment-friendly environment. The week will strengthen Abu Dhabi's business sector by promoting public-private partnerships and collaboration, achieving our mission to enhance our knowledge-based and diversified economy". (ANI/WAM)

