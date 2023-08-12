Abu Dhabi: Department of Culture and Tourism revises hotel fees to foster investment in hospitality sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 12 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) has reduced government fees applied to hotels in the emirate, supporting the continued growth of the hospitality and tourism sector, and enhancing Abu Dhabi as a leading global leisure and tourism destination.

The government fee amendments include reducing a tourism fee issued to guests from 6 percent to 4 percent, removing a municipality fee of AED15 per room per night, and removing a 6 percent tourism fee and 4 percent municipality fee applied to hotel restaurants.

The municipality fee for 4 percent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer will continue.

The change is set to take effect from 1st September 2023 and follows directives from Abu Dhabi Executive Council to further encourage tourists as well as residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the emirate.

This revision of fees seeks to further grow the emirate as a tourism and cultural destination while bolstering support for its thriving hospitality sector.

As part of its mandate, DCT - Abu Dhabi continuously elevates the standards of the emirate’s tourism, culture, and hospitality offerings in the emirate.

By curating a diverse range of experiences that cater to the preferences and interests of a wide spectrum of travellers, DCT - Abu Dhabi aims to enable sustainable growth and long-term success. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor