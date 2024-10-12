Abu Dhabi government to showcase AI-driven innovation at GITEX Global 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Government will participate in GITEX Global 2024, taking place from 14-18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme 'Towards an AI-Native Government.'

This year marks the 13th year of participation by the Abu Dhabi Government, reinforcing the emirate's commitment to next-generation transformation and innovation.

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) will lead the Abu Dhabi Government's participation, coordinating efforts across more than 30 government and academic institutions to deliver a seamless and unified visitor experience at GITEX.

This participation will highlight Abu Dhabi's progress in deploying digital, AI-enabled, data-driven solutions that enhance customer experience and create a future-ready government.

The Pavilion is divided into five zones, showcasing key areas of innovation: Services & Experiences, Data & Insights, Emerging Technology, Cyber Security & Digital Trust, and Sustainable Technology. Throughout the event, the Abu Dhabi Government will unveil cutting-edge AI-powered services and customer experience programs while strengthening partnerships that foster innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the emirate's participating government entities.

Ahmed Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, stated, "With the strong collaboration of Abu Dhabi's government entities, we are accelerating the digital evolution toward a tech-driven future in line with the visionary leadership of the emirate, creating a future-ready, AI-enabled government. "By harnessing the power of AI, next-gen technologies, and data-driven insights, we are delivering smarter, more seamless services that enhance the wellbeing and experiences of our citizens and residents. Our presence at GITEX 2024 underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi's digital innovation, ensuring government services are efficient, transparent, and highly responsive to the evolving needs of the community."

The Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion will showcase more than 80 innovative projects and several exciting project launches, including an AI-powered health app that makes health management more convenient than ever and a new version of TAMM that provides a highly personalised experience, among many others.

Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM at DGE, remarked, "We are excited to unveil the next evolution of TAMM, a collaborative achievement made possible by the dedicated efforts of multiple Abu Dhabi Government entities. By leveraging AI and state-of-the-art technologies, we are setting new benchmarks for service excellence, efficiency, and customer experience. "Our commitment to workforce excellence and AI-driven innovation reflects our vision. An upcoming announcement will further highlight how TAMM is reshaping public services and driving innovation in line with our strategic vision."

DGE and its Abu Dhabi Government partners will engage with global technology leaders, participate in discussions on the future of AI governance, cybersecurity, and customer experience, and embark on several strategic partnerships to strengthen Abu Dhabi's digital ecosystem.

Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of Customer Experience at DGE, commented: "Abu Dhabi's government is designing the customer experience of the future with its commitment to enhancing customer experience through advanced technologies and data-driven solutions. At GITEX Global 2024, we will showcase new customer experience programs that will further streamline and improve interactions between the government and the community. Our goal is to ensure that services are accessible, efficient, and tailored to the evolving needs of our citizens and residents."

As the UAE continues on its path to becoming a global leader in digital governance, Abu Dhabi Government's participation at GITEX 2024 highlights the emirate's commitment to building a responsive, efficient government that is prepared for the future. Through AI-driven innovation and collaborative partnerships, DGE is enabling Abu Dhabi Government entities to deliver a digitally empowered future for its citizens and residents, cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for digital excellence. (ANI/WAM)

