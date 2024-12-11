Abu Dhabi Precision Medicine Programme supports 256 Emirati cancer patients

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): Since the launch of the region's first Personalised Precision Medicine Programme for Oncology in October 2022, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, together with strategic partners, has offered tailored treatment plans to 256 Emirati cancer patients in Abu Dhabi and personalised prevention plans.

As part of the programme, a select group of cancer patients received personalised treatment and prevention plans from genetic counsellors and specialists to enhance treatment efficiency and recovery.

Eligible patients underwent screening for 47 genes to improve their clinical care. To mitigate tumour development risk, the programme tailored preventive plans for 207 family members of patients who tested positive for inherited gene mutations linked to specific cancers. This proactive approach ensures the implementation of effective measures to lower cancer risk in future generations.

Furthermore, as part of the programme, 200 additional patients aged between 25 and 50 years old have been randomly selected from the Emirati Genome Programme (EGP) to test for gene variants that put them at higher risk of developing breast, ovarian, colorectal and lung cancer. Those identified as high-risk received tailored prevention plans. Additionally, high-risk asymptomatic individuals were directed to specialised clinics for close monitoring, intervention and lifestyle modifications.

Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, said, "In an ever-evolving sector such as healthcare, it is crucial for stakeholders from both public and private sectors to come together to address the most common diseases, improve patient outcomes and enhance therapeutics in line with international standards and best practices. With genomic technologies transforming healthcare, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and its partners have an unparalleled ability to make gene discoveries, untangle molecular pathways and find new targets for biomarkers and therapies. Based on this proactive approach, we aim to address the process of diagnostics, drug therapy and prevention, tailoring it to the needs of individuals, further reinforcing the Emirate's position as a prominent destination for life sciences."

Al Mannaei added, "Our ambitions for the Abu Dhabi Precision Medicine Programme extend beyond oncology - over the next period, we aim to consolidate learnings, unify efforts and address other chronic diseases hindering the health and well-being of community members., we're proud of the programme's outcomes thus far and remain committed to applying innovation and research to advance precision medicine outcomes, leading the way in defining preventive plans and strategies from Abu Dhabi to the world."

Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "This groundbreaking initiative has been made possible by the visionary leadership of the UAE, along with the unwavering support of M42 and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi. Their commitment to advancing healthcare in the country is truly commendable. The program is a critical step toward implementing effective cancer prevention and treatment schemes on a national level. By leveraging our unique resources and expertise, we aim to deepen our understanding of cancer prevention and treatments across diverse populations, significantly reducing the burden on patients affected by cancer." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor