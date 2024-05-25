Abu Dhabi to host 10th Education Interface Exhibition on May 27

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the 10th Education Interface Exhibition will take place from 27th to 28th May 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, celebrating its bronze jubilee under the slogan "Ten years in Service to Education".

The event will bring together 65 educational institutions, representing 537 local and international educational institutions and dozens of governmental and private educational institutions from the UAE and worldwide, representing countries including the UAE, the US, UK, Canada, Malaysia and Australia.

The event will also feature local and global specialised lecturers from government and private to exchange experiences with students and individuals seeking to further their education across all academic and scientific disciplines.

During a press conference announcing the details of the 10th edition of the Education Interface Exhibition, Colonel Dr. Khalfan Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Qualifications Center at the General Administration for Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior, said that the Ministry of Interior, guided by the vision of the wise leadership, is committed to strengthening its relations and partnerships with all national institutions to achieve sustainable goals.

The press conference, which was attended by Dr. Moza Saeed Al Badi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Education Interface; Hamad Ghanem Ali Al Dhaheri, Member of the Board of Directors of the Bin Hamoodah Group; Yasser Al Wahidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy; Noura Al Riyasi, Head of the Talent, Institutional Development and Emiratisation Department at First Abu Dhabi Bank; and Maryam Ahli, CEO of the Education Interface Exhibition, also featured the signing of sponsorship agreements between the Education Interface and several strategic partners and sponsors.

Colonel Khalfan Al Naqbi pointed out that, under the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ministry of Interior's participation in the Education Interface Conference underscores the exhibition and the conference's role in guiding the nation's youth towards educational and employment opportunities, enhancing capabilities, and developing competencies.

He added that the Ministry of Interior ensures diverse and comprehensive participation every year, involving departments and sectors concerned with training, education, capability development, and presenting qualification and employment opportunities. Additionally, the Ministry participates in workshops and seminars related to its competencies.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the supporting institutions, bodies, and individuals for their collaborative efforts within the framework of the UAE government's directives and its mission to enhance the quality of life in the Emirati community. (ANI/WAM)

