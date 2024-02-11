Abu Dhabi: 'Yajna' for harmony held at BAPS Hindu Temple ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 11 : Abu Dhabi witnessed a symbolic 'Yajna' for harmony at the BAPS Hindu Temple ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir, expressed the temple's purpose, emphasising its role in fostering coexistence among cultures, religions, communities, and countries.

"Today we had a beautiful 'Yajna' for harmony. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is specially flying in to inaugurate this temple, which he actually initiated in 2015...The significance of this mandir is to breathe in a fresh air of harmony where cultures, religions, communities and countries can coexist," he told ANI.

The temple, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land generously gifted by the UAE leadership. Pranav Desai, Director of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, acknowledged the support from both the UAE and Indian leadership, highlighting the collaborative effort that brought this beautiful temple to fruition.

"What you see behind me is a beautiful BAPS Hindu Temple. It's the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. It's built on 27 acres of land, gifted by the leadership of the UAE. So we are really thankful for the graciousness of the leadership of the UAE. At the same time, we are thankful to the leadership of India; because of their will and support, we have built this beautiful temple," said Desai.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveysa testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region. Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.

During his two-day visit to the UAE from February 13 to 14, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor