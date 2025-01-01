"Act of terrorism": FBI on car accident which killed at least 10 in New Orleans

New Orleans [US], January 1 : The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday said that it is investigating the brutal car accident in New Orleans during the New Year celebrations as "an act of terrorism."

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured after a vehicle crashed into crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Wednesday (US Local time), as reported by CNN.

Sharing the details of the accident, the FBI said that the subject who rammed the vehicle into people is now dead after engaging with the local law enforcement.

The FBI wrote on X, "This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."

The incident occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations near New Orleans historic centre, French Quarter.

Crowds had gathered to attend an open-air concert and New Year's countdown, with restaurants offering special deals and performances, CNN reported quoting the city's official website.

Many of the celebrations had been aimed at college football fans who were coming to the city for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (US Local time). The Sugar Bowl is an annual college football game that draws fans from all over the US, with the University of Georgia taking on Notre Dame.

As per comments made by law enforcement officials to CNN, the FBI is looking into possible connections of the suspect in the deadly New Orleans crowd attack who may have been involved.

Speaking to CNN, an FBI official said that the suspect may have connections to Texas.

The FBI is sending resources to New Orleans, including evidence teams from Quantico, Virginia, CNN reported.

The attack was condemned by the US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

