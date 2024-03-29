ADAFSA Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases launches first proficiency test for PPR analysis in camels

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 29 (ANI/WAM): The ADAFSA Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases has achieved a significant global milestone by successfully conducting the first proficiency test for peste des petits ruminants (PPR) serology in camels.

This test is part of a pioneering programme implemented by the Centre in collaboration with the International Reference Laboratory for the Peste des Petits Ruminants (CIRAD) in France.

This is the first global initiative to assess the performance of this type of analysis, with the aim of validating methods for detecting antibodies to PPR virus in camels. This will facilitate serological surveys and determine the role that camels may play in the transmission of infection to small ruminants.

The first round of the programme involved 7 laboratories from several countries and will provide data on the efficiency and accuracy of PPR antibody detection methods in camels.

Asma Abdi Mohamed, Director of the Biosecurity Affairs Division at ADAFSA, said: "This achievement represents a major step forward for the Centre in supporting global efforts to eradicate PPR by 2030. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CIRAD and all the participating laboratories to make further progress in this area".

She added that this test is the first of its kind worldwide to measure the efficiency of PPR analysis in camels. It will help to evaluate the efficiency of the test kit used in international laboratories and improve the capacity of participating laboratories worldwide.

She also expressed her optimism about the test results and their impact on improving laboratory capacity worldwide, emphasising that this was an important step towards the eradication of PPR.

She reiterated the Centre's commitment to developing better diagnostic tools for camel diseases and expressed the hope that the results of the programme will help to strengthen the Centre's technical capabilities and potential.

She also underlined the importance of international cooperation in the fight against animal diseases, saying that only joint efforts by countries and research institutions can eradicate these diseases, which threaten global livestock and food security.

ADAFSA's Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases is a specialist centre for camel diseases, providing advanced diagnostic, research and training services in collaboration with leading international institutions in the field.

In May 2022, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) decided to designate the Centre as a scientific research arm for the WOAH on camel diseases in the Middle East.

This recognition was achieved through the enhancement of specialised laboratory diagnostic capabilities in the field of camel diseases, which strengthens the response to emerging and zoonotic animal disease emergencies at the regional level.

This recognition is a culmination of the Centre's scientific and technical efforts, consolidating the leading position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in the biosecurity field. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor