Adani Media Initiatives and Dailyhunt launch #StoryForGlory competition to find the next big storytellers for Bharat

New Delhi, May 9 Dailyhunt, India's #1 local language content platform and Adani Media Initiatives, a platform supported by leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group, recently announced the launch of a nationwide talent hunt #StoryForGlory.

With an aim to find India's next big storytellers within the domain of news, entertainment and informative content, the four-month long programme kickstarted on 2nd May, 2022 with the call for applications under two categories Video and Written, where participants can submit a two-minute short video or 500 words written article in Hindi or English, on themes such as General News and Current Affairs, Business and Economy, Science and Technology, Lifestyle, Arts and Culture before 28th May, 2022. Currently the competition has been kickstarted in two languages and will go on to include more languages in its recurring editions.

#StoryForGlory has been launched with an objective to recognise a talent pool and ultimately give a boost to the talented content creator pool and the future story tellers.

Twenty content storytellers from the Video and Written categories will be on board by the jury to participate in an eight-week long fellowship which will focus on their skill building and experiential learning to grow their storytelling and content rigour. They will go through two weeks of a learning course with MICA, a leading media institute and six weeks of live projects and mentorship with recognized media publishing firms. These storytellers will compete in the finale round where they will pitch their live projects and will be assessed on their storytelling, content and journalism rigour developed during the program. The top 12 content storytellers will be selected and awarded with cash prizes and placement opportunities.

"India is a powerhouse of talent, all we need is a way to tap into it. Thanks to the Internet and digitalisation, creating content is now truly democratised. Any one with a vision of storytelling and the art of executing it can make a lasting impact on the audience. Through our #StoryForGlory initiative in partnership with Adani Media Initiatives, I think we have a wonderful opportunity to open doors for many such brilliant artists and provide them with a springboard to become future storytellers," said Virendra Gupta, Founder, VerSe Innovation

"Through the #StoryForGlory initiative, Adani Media Initiatives is extremely pleased to be partnering with Dailyhunt, as we strive to give the storytellers of India the platform to share their stories. Technology has changed the way we consume and create content with the power now shifting back to the people to tell their stories in their own true and authentic way. Through this initiative, we aim at celebrating and catalysing this trend as we strive to shine a light on the storytellers of our country and provide them with the opportunity to grow their skills and tell the stories that make Bharat," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Networks Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

The #StoryForGlory competition is open for anyone to apply. Currently one can apply in English as well as in Hindi in both the written as well as the video category by registering on the website storyforglory.in. The applicants can choose their theme or subject. Any piece of content that has news, current affairs, information and knowledge at its core is welcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor