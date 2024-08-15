ADB approves $30 mn grant to improve healthcare services in Tajikistan

Manila, Aug 15 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday that it has approved a grant of $30 million to enhance maternal and child healthcare services in three districts of Tajikistan.

The ADB said the project will support the construction of a 40-bed maternity hospital in Ayni, an 80-bed maternity hospital in Dangara, and a 100-bed central district hospital in Darvoz, all with climate-friendly features such as energy-efficient medical, heating, and cooling technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

For proper inventory and maintenance of medical equipment, the project will implement a digital asset management system and train staff to operate it, the Manila-based bank said in a press release.

To further improve healthcare delivery, the project will enhance the management and training of health workers, refine tools and processes for perinatal services, and pilot case-based financing to streamline hospital funding mechanisms.

Additionally, outreach initiatives will be launched to raise awareness and encourage the use of maternal and child healthcare services.

“Tajikistan has achieved laudable health improvements over the past two decades, including increased life expectancy and significantly lower maternal mortality,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“Nevertheless, there is uneven access and quality of health care depending on geography and socioeconomic status of mothers and children—and that needs to change. ADB’s support will help address this by improving health facilities and staff capacity in three districts.”

The project supplements the ongoing $32 million ADB grant approved in 2018 for the Maternal and Child Health Integrated Care project, which is helping the government of Tajikistan improve healthcare services in Fayzobod, Rasht, and Shamsiddin Shohin districts.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998.

