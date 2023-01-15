Additional pages of classified material found at Biden's Wilmington residence

Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the US President, said on Saturday that another trove of classified government documents was discovered in President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President's personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department," Sauber said in a statement, according to CNN.

"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," it adds.

On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter.

A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the appointment of a special counsel to probe the issue of classified documents found at the private office and residences of President Joe Biden.

In a statement, US Justice Department said the investigation would be carried out by former career Justice Department prosecutor and former US Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur.

"This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to independence and accountability, and particularly sensitive matters and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law," Garland was quoted as saying by CNN.

Garland said that Hur will receive "all the resources he needs to conduct his work."

"I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment. I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favour, and will honour the trust placed in me to perform this service," Hur said in a statement, as quoted by CNN.

On Monday, US media reported Biden's personal attorneys discovered 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said the US Congress should investigate President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials following the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations,

"I see it could go from that committee or others, but I think Congress has to investigate this," McCarthy said during a press conference, as quoted by US-based NBC news. "We don't think there needs to be a special prosecutor, but I think Congress has a role to look," he added.

McCarthy compared Biden's handling of classified documents to former US President Donald Trump's. The House Speaker added that he didn't see the difference between the two situations, despite Trump's months of stonewalling investigators efforts to retrieve them.

( With inputs from ANI )

