Aerial firing chaos overshadows Independence Day festivities in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 15 : Over 90 people were taken into custody by Karachi Police for indulging in aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations, which turned deadly, ARY News reported. According to the report, police also seized 68 illegal weapons from the suspects, with more than 100 FIRs registered.

ARY News further quoted a police official as saying that additional cases of murder and attempted murder are being filed against those responsible.

The celebrations took a tragic turn as aerial firing claimed at least three lives and left 82 others injured across the city. According to ARY News, East Zone reported 30 injuries, West Zone 43, and South Zone 12.

The victims included an eight-year-old girl in Azizabad, who was fatally struck in the head, and two elderly men in Korangi and Lyari who died after being shot in the head and neck. Among the injured were 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl, ARY News added.

The city has experienced a sharp increase in crime this year, with more than 26,500 incidents reported in the first five months of 2025, ARY News reported, citing Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) data. According to the report, 245 people lost their lives in various incidents, including 48 who were shot dead while resisting robberies.

However, earlier ARY News had reported that Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar claimed Karachi's crime rate has seen a notable decline, adding that incidents of murders during robbery resistance have been reduced by half.

Pakistan has long struggled with high crime rates, particularly in urban centers like Karachi, where incidents range from street crimes to organized gang activity. Factors such as poverty, unemployment, political interference, and weak law enforcement contribute to the problem.

Common crimes include robbery, extortion, kidnapping, and targeted killings. Despite periodic crackdowns and official claims of improvement, incidents of violent crime and theft remain frequent, with many cases going unresolved, eroding public trust in the justice system and police effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor