Affinity of Australian diplomats towards Hindi is very interesting, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Following the Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Australian diplomats as they recited their favourite hindi proverbs in celebration of Hindi Diwas.

Australian envoy Philip Green OAM posted a video on 'X', stating, "Hindi is popular not only in Australia but also among our diplomats based in Delhi. Today, on the occasion of #HindiDiwas, our diplomats are sharing with you their favorite Hindi proverbs that inspire them."

https://twitter.com/AusHCIndia/status/1702226209512603859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1702372159220490614%7Ctwgr%5E3cb977d37687f7e96385ec843eebb7dbe55d0fec%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpib.gov.in%2FPressReleasePage.aspx%3FPRID%3D1957542

According to the official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi responded to the post of Australian High Commissioner to India.

Responding to his message, PM Modi took to his social media platform 'X', and said, "These couplets and idioms of yours are mesmerizing! This attachment of Australian diplomats towards Hindi is very interesting.”

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1702372159220490614

Earlier, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis wished Indians on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, and also disclosed his five favourite words in Hindi.

“From my very patient Hindi teachers to everyone else on X who has been so supportive, thank you! Mere paanch pasandida Hindi shabd (My five favourite Hindi words),” Ellis posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ellis posted a video, where he listed down his five favourite words. The words listed by Ellis are Adrak, lena dena, jugaad, khushboo and gapshap.

Moreover, the US State Department’s Hindustani Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod congratulated all the Hindi language-speaking people in the world and expressed her happiness at delivering the message of the American government.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also wished the countrymen on the occasion and said that the Hindi language will continue to "strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor