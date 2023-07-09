Afghan delegates visits Uzbekistan to discuss border issues

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 9 : A delegate from the Ministry of Border and Tribal Affairs of Afghanistan travelled to Uzbekistan to discuss border security issues with the authorities of the neighbouring central Asian country, according to Khaama Press.

Taliban's Ministry of Border and Tribal Affairs in a statement said that border issues were thoroughly discussed between the two sides on July 8.

Moreover, Mawlavi Ghulam Nabi Sameem, the head of the border and tribal affairs department of the Taliban for northern Jawzjan province spoke about the challenges faced by local residents along the border.

The Taliban authorities assured their Uzbekistan counterparts that they will not permit insurgent groups to use Afghan soil against Uzbekistan, reported Khaama Press.

However, the Taliban officials did not provide any further details on what they meant by "border issues." Notably, in the past two years, several rockets were launched to Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has continuously warned that thousands of ISIS fighters are positioned in Afghanistan's northern borders which can strike severe threats to the security of Central Asian states, as per Khaama Press.

Contrarily, Afghanistan's de facto authorities have denied such claims and termed them as propaganda and baseless allegations aimed at destroying Afghanistan's relations with its neighbours.

