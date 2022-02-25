Afghan journalists blame Taliban's spokesperson for denying information

Afghan journalists blamed the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, for restrictions on access to information and said that pieces of information were not provided to them.

They said that Mujahid have not been cooperating with the media and providing access to information for the past two weeks, reported Tolo News.

"This makes obstacles for the media. The government should be responding to the media so that the people know about the situation," said journalist Jawad Etimad.

Media watchdogs also expressed concerns over the restriction on access to information, and urged the government to share the information with the media community, reported Tolo News.

"Based on an appropriate programme, they should provide information to the media and put an end to the concerns of the people and media community over access to information which is very slow now," said Masror Lutfi, head of the Afghanistan National Journalists' Union.

"The spokespersons are not ready to provide us with a clip. They make excuses that they are not available or sometimes they see the messages on WhatsApp but don't reply to it," said Sahib Deen Samim, a journalist.

The Afghan media community is also struggling with refusals by government spokesmen to participate in interviews to provide information over the ongoing situation in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

