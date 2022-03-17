Afghan leaders support Pashtun ethnic jirga in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Former Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday supported the proposal by the Pashtun ethnic jirga in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to hold a Loya Jirga in Balochistan.

Atmar said the jirga's decision was based on the principles of patriotism and rationality and supported all its provisions, tweeted Reporterly, Afghanistan's online portal.

Meanwhile, Saleh praised the Pashtun ethnic jirga in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for holding elections in Afghanistan, calling it a brave and pleasant move.

A jirga gathering of Pashtuns in Bannu city in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan that was held from March 11 to 14 called for Loya Jirga and general elections in Afghanistan to elect a representative government.

At this four-day-long jirga, participants discussed issues impacting Pashtuns and also the situation in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

In a 25-article statement released at the end of the jirga, the participants have said a Loya Jirga and general elections should be held in Afghanistan to elect a representative government in the country.

The statement called for a 'republican' government to be formed in Afghanistan that is in line with all international standards, reported Tolo nEWS.

"The demand of this jirga is that an elective and representative government should be formed through Loya Jirga and general elections in Afghanistan," the statement read.

Former President Hamid Karzai also in a statement welcomed the jirga and said that it is a good step towards resolving problems in the region and in Afghanistan.

"This jirga is an efficient step towards solving issues in Afghanistan and in the region and I support its statement. I also appreciate women's participation in the jirga and the jirga's call for securing women's political, economic, and cultural rights," Karzai said.

The jirga participants have also criticized fencing along the Durand Line and said the crossings along the Duran Line should remain open so the people of both sides of the line can cross freely without presenting documents, reported Tolo News.

"The jirga strongly rejects fencing along the Durand Line and wants all the historical trade routes along the line to remain open for people of both sides and trade and that people can freely move without presenting documents," the statement reads.

The participants have also said Pashtuns in Pakistan have been victims of insurgency, adding that from 70,000 victims, 60,000 have been Pashtuns, reported Tolo News.

"In the current situation, (Pashtuns) have over 8,000 missing youth," Manzoor Pashteen, leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

