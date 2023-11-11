Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan say their family members remain in the country

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 : More than 7,000 Afghan refugees who were deported from Pakistan have said their family members remain in the country, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Deported refugees, including women and children, told TOLO News that they still have no information about the fate of their families in Pakistan.

A deported refugee, Noor Mohammad, said: "My sons, who were memorizers of the Qur'an, were going out secretly. They took the students from religious schools and brought them to the border and expelled them."

"They were coming home and took our belongings and throwing them in a car, this was the beginning of this cruelty, and we could not be alone in a lonely alley," said Abdullah, another refugee, as per TOLO News.

Since the beginning of the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, more than 50,000 Afghans have returned to the country through the Spin Boldak crossing.

The head of the committee for regulating the affairs of returnees from Pakistan, Agha Jan Salem, said: "This committee was formed here; along with this we provide all kinds of assistance to the refugees and we find them the transportation, and the transportation will take them to their destination."

According to the information of the reception centre for returning migrants in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, many deported refugees suffer from mental illnesses due to the pressure and mistreatment of the Pakistani military.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor