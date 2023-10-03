Afghan woman entrepreneur creates job opportunities, empowers women

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 : Afghan entrepreneur Sima Noorzadeh has empowered numerous women by creating job opportunities for them despite the harsh restrictions placed by the Taliban since its rise to power.

Sima Noorzadeh told Khaama Press News Agency that she founded an agency for wedding ceremonies in Afghanistan with a group of women seven years ago.

She has provided countless girls with employment possibilities despite growing limitations on women and considerable demand for their services.

According to Noorzadeh, psychological problems among women are a result of recent limitations and unemployment. She stated that tackling the unemployment of women not only puts an end to the emotional anguish of millions of people but also boosts society's general prosperity, Khaama Press reported.

Pointing out the limitations and their impact on wedding halls and people's freedom of movement as the manager of a wedding ceremonies office in Herat, she urged other women to work in fields like flower arrangement and tailoring while they are unemployed in order to break the cycle of isolation.

Meanwhile, another woman, Jamila Amiri inspires other girls to be motivated and take part in activities that support women. Even with all the restrictions, she enjoys working outside the home. According to Khaama Press, she works as the family's sole provider of income.

Tens of thousands of people have lost their employment as a result of the Taliban government's ascendancy, and limitations on labour, education, and women's engagement in Afghanistan.

More than 60,000 women have lost their jobs as a result of Afghanistan's limitations on women, according to Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, who made this claim before the 54th session of the Human Rights Council recently in Geneva.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

A startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women, who are of school-going age, are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated, according to Khaama Press.

It has been more than two years since girls above grade six have been prohibited from attending schools in Afghanistan, and it is unclear when those doors will reopen.

