Afghan woman held captive in dark room for 25 years rescued by police

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 22 : An Afghan woman held captive in a dark room for 25 years has been rescued by the Kabul police, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday, reported Khaama Press.

The Interior Ministry released evidence by showing images of the appaling conditions of that squalid room where that woman lived for 25 years.

The images highlighted the distressing nature of her captivity, reported Khaama Press.

According to Khaama Press, the woman suffered years of abuse following her separation from her husband.

Moreover, she also faced other challenges like infertility, a criminal brother and an inheritance dispute, police said.

The Interior Ministry’s spokesperson, Abdul Matin Qani said that as soon as the unidentified woman was found, she was taken immediately to the hospital.

Qani described the woman's horrific ordeal and said, "She feels unsafe and afraid whenever she sees other people."

Moreover, the doctors reported severe malnutrition, anaemia, and mental and physical harm to the woman. Along with that, she was also suffering from bone and joint problems.

However, Kabul police have arrested four of her relatives, including her brother and nephews.

Additionally, the authorities are probing the case further to uncover other details and bring justice to the affected woman, reported Khaama Press.

Afghan women have been facing discrimination and injustice for two years now. Be it in terms of education, jobs, or life, they have been suffering since the Taliban took over.

Earlier, The UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, called on the Taliban to reverse the “draconian, misogynist policies” against women and allow them to work and run businesses, Tolo News reported.

Speaking to the 54th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council, Bennett said 60,000 women have lost their jobs due to recent restrictions of the interim Afghan government.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

Taliban have also barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

