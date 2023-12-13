Afghanistan: 60 pc of Uruzgan's historical sites destroyed, encroached upon by local people

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 : Local officials in Afghanistan's Uruzgan have said that 60 per cent of the province's historical places have been destroyed or encroached upon by the local people, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Officials say they are trying to free these historic places from squatters and restore them.

They have said that currently 136 historical and ancient places are registered with this department, most of which are facing danger of collapse.

The head of Information and Culture of Uruzgan province Agha Wali Quraishi said: "We are trying to increase the attention to all the historical places that are in Uruzgan and are registered."

Uruzgan residents have meanwhile asked the Taliban to pay attention to the maintenance and reconstruction of these places and prevent their collapse.

"Most of the places that are historical are very valuable and the culture of our ancient people lies in these places; they have been lost," said a resident of Uruzgan Habibullah Hemat.

"These express our identity and indicate the culture of our past people. These are important places," said Hamdullah Amani, another resident.

"Our historical places are facing danger from the people because the government does not care to maintain these places and most of these historical places have been destroyed," said Sediq, another resident.

Kafir Qala, Takht-e Soleyman, Bozicha, Aab Garm, and Jaam-e-Buzurg are the historical and ancient places of Uruzgan province, as per TOLO News.

