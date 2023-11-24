Afghanistan announces permanent closure of embassy in Delhi

Afghanistan’s Embassy in India on Friday announced the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, citing persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision, effective from November 23, followed the embassy’s September 30 announcement of ceasing its operations from October 1 onwards. Back then too, the mission had cited a lack of support from the host government as one of the reasons behind its move, along with listing other motives including–failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests and reduction in personnel and resources. In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy said it regrets announcing the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, effective from November 23, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. “This decision follows the embassy’s earlier cessation of operations on 30th September 2023, a move made in the hope that the Indian government’s stance would evolve favourably for the normal continuation of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi,” the statement said. Unfortunately, despite an eight-week wait, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government’s conduct were not realised, the Afghan embassy said. Given the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control, the embassy faced a difficult choice, it said.

As of now, there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic remaining in India, the mission stressed, adding that those who served the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have safely reached third countries. The only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban, visibly attending their regular online meetings, it said. The diplomats of the Afghan Republic have handed over the mission solely to the Indian government, the mission said, adding that it now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban ‘diplomats’.The responsibility of diplomats appointed by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has officially come to an end. The unfortunate end of the Republic mission marks the conclusion of the Afghan Republic in India, the statement said.“We have considered the historic events and current circumstances carefully in arriving at this conclusion. We also extend their heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for their support and assistance to Afghanistan over the past 22 years,” the statement said. Earlier on October 1, the embassy released a statement stating that it had ended its operations in India. "It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the statement said. Citing lack of support from the host government and the failure to meet expectations in serving "Afghanistan's interests", the official statement said, "The embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out our duties effectively.



