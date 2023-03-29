Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan early on Wednesday.The earthquake tremors were felt at 5:49 am (IST), said the National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 85 km east of Kabul in the country. Recently, on March 22, a very strong quake of 6.8 magnitude jolted Afghanistan which claimed at least 12 lives and injured nearly 250 others across the country as well as in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake's epicentre was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres.Tremors were also felt in many parts of north India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region.In Pakistan, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.