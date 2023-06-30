Afghanistan emerges as least positive country in world again: Survey

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 30 : Afghanistan has been ranked as the least positive country in the world once again, as the Taliban rule has forced the people in the country to live miserable lives, reported TOLOnews.

Nearly one year after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, "life was worse for Afghans than at any point in the past decade or for anyone else on the planet," TOLOnews reported citing a Gallup survey.

"Afghanistan has ranked as the least positive country in the world every year since 2017, apart from 2020 when Gallup could not survey the country because of the pandemic," the report said.

Further, according to the report, "Despite falling to a global record low of 32 in 2021, the situation was little changed in 2022. The nation will have the lowest score in the globe in 2022 with a score of 34.

The surveys by Gallup, which were carried out in 142 nations in July and August 2022, focused on five negative events.

"Mental security requires stability, law enforcement, facilitating citizen freedoms and creating services such as employment, education and work that can bring the freedoms of citizens, and when the freedoms come, mental security can be maintained and expanded," said Hujatullah Merzae, a lecturer, according to TOLOnews.

Residents of Kabul claimed that unemployment and poverty are to blame for their problems.

"I used to be educated, but now I collect bottles. Our seniors, those who are superior to us, should think about this: What will happen to a person's brain when an educated person collects bottles to make ends meet?" stated street seller Mohammad Nayeem, according to TOLOnews.

"We are totally crazy, I am mentally crazy, I don't understand where I am these days and where I am working, this is how it is, what else can we do, poverty and misery are everywhere," said another Kabul resident, Ahmad Zia.

Afghanistan, under the Taliban, is facing its worst humanitarian crisis and the women of the country are denied fundamental rights. According to a World Food Programme assessment, Afghanistan is one of the nations with extreme food insecurity, with nine million people affected by severe economic difficulties and hunger.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the law and order situation in the country has only deteriorated, with the rise in cases of terrorism and blasts.

The group banned women from going to schools, and later in December last year, they banned women from going to universities and working with aid agencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor