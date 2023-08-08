Afghanistan: Hand grenade attack kills two, injures 3 in Nangarhar province 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 : Two children were killed after unidentified persons hurled grenades into a home in Afghanistan's eastern region of Nangarhar, Khaama Press reported citing officials on Tuesday.

Three people were injured, including a woman in the incident which took place late on Monday night in the Shiekh Mursi community of Surkhrod district, the Afghan news agency quoted provincial police spokesperson Abdul Basir Zabuli as saying.

The injured individuals were transported to the hospital in the neighbourhood for medical attention immediately after the grenade attack took place.

The officials said that additional inquiries into the incident had begun in the interim.

Since the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, attacks and grenade blasts have become a regular affair in the country.

Earlier, nine people were killed and five more were hurt in the province of Nangarhar. The conflict took place in the province's Khogyani area, Khaama Press reported.

