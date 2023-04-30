Afghanistan: Helmand province facing severe drought, farmers under difficulty

Kabul [Afghstan], April 30 : The Helmand region in Afghstan is experiencing a severe drought, so some farmers and locals encouraged the Taliban-led interim administration to avoid discussing water rights with Iran, TOLOnews reported.

They claim that the entire nation, particularly Helmand, is experiencing a severe drought, which makes it extremely challenging for farmers to provide water to their neighbours.

Negotiations about Iran's water rights from the Helmand River between Iran authorities and the present Afghan government have been contentious subject in recent days.

This comes after Ali Salajegheh, vice president of Iran and director of the Department of the Environment, said two days ago that he will head a trip to Afghstan in one to two weeks to consult with representatives of the current administration there regarding the country's legal access to water from the Helmand River., TOLOnews reported.

"Despite the fact that Iran demands water from us, Helmand must have it first. We ask that they not be provided water because the crops, gardens, and wheat in Helmand are all thirsty," said a farmer, Abdul Rahman, according to TOLOnews.

Another farmer, Mohammad Sediq, stated, "We want the water to be given to Helmand in the first place." Regarding Iran's water rights from the Helmand River, several water specialists have varying viewpoints.

According to the Helmand Treaty, Iran doesn't seem to want to obtain water. They prefer unreported water flow into their country as an alternative. Since the beginning of the year, Afghstan has not stored any water, not even at the Kamal Khan dam. The water always flows downstream to Iran, according to water expert Najibullah Sadeed, TOLOnews reported.

